Eye twitching or myokymia: The stories behind the blink

You know that tiny eye twitch that shows up right when your inbox explodes or after your third cup of coffee? We’ve all been there. Most of the time, it’s your body’s way of saying, ‘slow down’. But every once in a while, that flicker could be trying to tell you something more — a signal from your nerves, your eyes, or even your brain that it’s time to listen.

Eyelid myokymia: the medical term for involuntary twitching of the eyelid — is often harmless. Yet, experts say its persistence can reflect how deeply modern life is wired to tension, fatigue, and overstimulation.