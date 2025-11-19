Families in anguish at Hajj House as they seek details of loved ones lost in Madinah tragedy

HYDERABAD: Emotions ran high at the Hajj House in Hyderabad on Tuesday where relatives of the 45 Umrah pilgrims who perished in the bus-tanker collision near Madinah on Monday converged, seeking confirmation and clarity on their own journey to Saudi Arabia for one last glimpse of their loved ones.

The air was thick with the silent, soul-crushing weight of the tragedy on the faces of the relatives who clutched their details tightly in trembling hands.

The grief was heart-wrenching. Shaik Rashed, standing amidst the throng, carried the weight of an entire family’s loss. His younger sister, Farhana Sultana, her husband, Shaik Salauddin, and their three small children, Zainuddin, Ridha Tasseen and Tasmia, were all gone. They were part of the toll of 18 persons from one family.

Rashed said he had spoken to them just hours before the accident, receiving happy photos from their pilgrimage. Now, he wrestled with the impossible task of explaining the truth to his mother: “It was very painstaking to convince my mother that her younger daughter is no more. She was inconsolable in her anguish, so much so that she could not even speak.”

He lamented the late hour of the journey by the ill-fated bus, noting the pilgrims usually travel by day. “Why did they delay their departure to 5 am?” he sobbed, the question directed at no one in particular.

At one point, the atmosphere became surcharged, the unbearable tension snapping as tempers and voices got out of hand. The sheer shock, fear and sorrow boiled over into an audible frustration. It was an almost surreal scene, as one burly office assistant later confessed, “I have never seen anything like this. Their sorrow is almost too much to bear.”