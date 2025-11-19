Rhabdomyolysis: A muscle’s cry for mercy

It started with a headline that made people stop mid-scroll — Tilak Varma, 22, hospitalised with rhabdomyolysis. The word itself looked heavy, almost foreign, the kind you’d expect in a medical textbook rather than next to the name of a young cricketer at the top of his game. How could someone that healthy and strong end up in a hospital bed because of a condition so few have even heard of?

What doctors call rhabdomyolysis or ‘rhabdo’, isn’t just a sports injury gone wrong. It’s rare, but when it hits, it can be dangerous. It happens when muscle tissue breaks down too quickly, flooding the bloodstream with toxins that the kidneys struggle to clear out. Explaining how it works, Dr G Satyanarayana, senior consultant nephrologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, says, “When the muscle cells disintegrate, they release a pigment called myoglobin. This substance can clog the kidneys’ filtering system and, if it is not detected early, it can lead to acute kidney injury.”