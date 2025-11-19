Spotting silent aneurysms

When it comes to matters of the brain, even the smallest warning signs can make a big difference. Although the term ‘brain aneurysm’ may sound rare or intimidating, experts reveal it often develops quietly and without symptoms, until it becomes serious.
In conversation with CE, experts talk about the importance of awareness, early diagnosis, and healthy living habits that have emerged as the strongest defence against this silent threat.
Explaining what a brain aneurysm is, Dr Rajesh, senior consultant neurosurgeon-PDMDRC, clinical director-PDMDRC at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, says, “Brain aneurysm is bulging or ballooning of a blood vessel in the brain, usually caused by a weakening vessel wall. If the aneurysm ruptures or leaks causes a form of stroke, it can be fatal.”
Further, Dr Laxminadh Sivaraju, senior neurosurgeon, at CARE Hospital in Hitec City, breaks down the warning signs that demand immediate attention: “If someone suddenly gets a severe headache, something they’ve never felt before, that’s a big red flag. We call it a ‘thunderclap headache’. Other warning signs can include blurred or double vision, drooping eyelids, neck pain, and vomiting. Even if you’re not sure, it’s always safer to get checked quickly.”
Naturally, the discussion leads to the pace of our daily lives: endless stress, restless nights, and the relentless urge to do more. “Prolonged overwork, sleep deprivation, and chronic stress are associated with elevated blood pressure and hazardous lifestyle choices, which can eventually lead to blood vessel damage and an increased risk of brain aneurysms. Stress can make those who already have weak vessel walls more vulnerable, even though it seldom directly causes brain aneurysms,” explains Dr Rajesh.
Even so, both doctors underline that there is reason for hope, awareness and early diagnosis can truly change outcomes. “The most common methods for identifying brain aneurysms are cerebral angiograms, MRI, MR angiography, and CT scans. They are occasionally unintentionally discovered during scanning for different purposes. In order to prevent rupture and enable safer intervention, early diagnosis is essential,” notes Dr Rajesh.
Dr Laxminadh shares how, once an aneurysm is discovered, doctors have multiple treatment pathways to be considered: “We have two main treatments: microsurgical clipping and endovascular coiling. In clipping, we seal off the aneurysm directly through a small surgery. In coiling, a tiny tube is inserted through a blood vessel in the leg, and coils are placed inside the aneurysm to stop blood from flowing into it. Both are very safe and effective when done at experienced centres. The choice depends on the size and location of the aneurysm.”
Dr Rajesh further shares ways on how one can maintain a good brain health: “Control blood pressure through medication, avoid drinking and smoking, manage stress, eat a balanced diet, stay physically active, get enough sleep, be aware of family history, discuss risks with your doctor and schedule regular health checkups.”
At the end of the day, listening to your body matters. A sudden headache or moment of blurred vision may seem harmless but could signal something far more serious. Awareness, stress control, and timely health check-ups can make all the difference between a scare and a life saved.