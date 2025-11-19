Spotting silent aneurysms

Dr Laxminadh shares how, once an aneurysm is discovered, doctors have multiple treatment pathways to be considered: “We have two main treatments: microsurgical clipping and endovascular coiling. In clipping, we seal off the aneurysm directly through a small surgery. In coiling, a tiny tube is inserted through a blood vessel in the leg, and coils are placed inside the aneurysm to stop blood from flowing into it. Both are very safe and effective when done at experienced centres. The choice depends on the size and location of the aneurysm.”

Dr Rajesh further shares ways on how one can maintain a good brain health: “Control blood pressure through medication, avoid drinking and smoking, manage stress, eat a balanced diet, stay physically active, get enough sleep, be aware of family history, discuss risks with your doctor and schedule regular health checkups.”

At the end of the day, listening to your body matters. A sudden headache or moment of blurred vision may seem harmless but could signal something far more serious. Awareness, stress control, and timely health check-ups can make all the difference between a scare and a life saved.