Telangana HC slams HYDRAA for razing Sandhya Group buildings despite stay order

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday strongly criticised HYDRAA for demolishing buildings belonging to the Sandhya Group at FCI Layout, Gachibowli, early on Monday. The Court asked HYDRAA to give a full explanation for its actions.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a contempt petition filed by the Sandhya Group. He questioned HYDRAA and its chief, AV Ranganath, on why they entered the layout and demolished structures when the matter was already before the court. “I had already warned him not to appear again in contempt cases. Was he over-eager? Could he not wait for the court’s orders?” the judge asked.

The court also noted that sudden demolitions could create more problems for plot owners, including confusion over road and plot boundaries.

The Sandhya Group’s counsel said that despite an existing court order stopping any demolition, HYDRAA bulldozed the structures between 4 am and 6 am without giving notice.

They said the buildings had valid GHMC permissions and even an NOC issued by HYDRAA itself, but the agency claimed there was road encroachment. “Wherever Sandhya Group constructs, HYDRAA interferes,” the lawyer said.

Justice Reddy repeatedly asked the state why HYDRAA went into the FCI Layout at all. “What was the encroachment? Who allowed the entry? Who asked HYDRAA to act? If it is an internal road, why did HYDRAA step in?” he asked.