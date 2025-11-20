Five-year-old dies in lift accident in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A five-year-old boy died after getting trapped between the lift vestibule and its shaft at Keerthi Apartments in Yellareddyguda on Wednesday.

The child, Harshavardhan, was studying in LKG. He had returned home to the fifth floor after school when the incident occurred.

According to police, after reaching home, his mother stepped inside the house while the boy went back towards the lift. He entered the lift and closed the gate.

Around the same time, someone on a lower floor called for the lift. When it began moving down, the boy opened the gate and tried to step out. He slipped into the gap between the lift and the wall and got trapped.

His parents, on hearing the commotion, rushed to the spot and managed to pull him out.

The boy was not breathing and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Madhuranagar police registered a case and further investigation is on.