GHMC to roll out OTS for property tax arrears

HYDERABAD: The GHMC is preparing to roll out the One Time Scheme for property tax in 2025–26, offering a waiver of 90% on interest arrears if taxpayers clear the principal and 10% of accumulated interest at one go.

The scheme will apply to all properties within GHMC limits. The civic body expects to raise Rs 500–Rs 600 crore through the scheme.

There are more than 9.39 lakh assessments with pending dues, with arrears totalling Rs 3,930 crore from 5.46 lakh assessments. GHMC chief RV Karnan has written to the government seeking approval to issue orders for implementing the scheme for 2025–26.

Taxpayers who have already cleared all dues, including interest and penalties, during the current financial year will have 90% of the interest component adjusted against future payments.

Deadline set for trade licence renewal

Hyderabad: GHMC has urged all traders, shops and establishments to obtain new trade licences or renew existing ones by December 20, warning that delays will draw penalties. Applications can be filed through the GHMC website, MeeSeva centres or citizen service centres