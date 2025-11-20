IAS officer flag gaps in maternity leave, women’s health policies

HYDERABAD: Senior IAS officer Divya Devarajan has raised concerns over administrative lapses in granting maternity leave to outsourced and temporary contract employees in government departments.

Speaking at a Round Table Conference on Women’s Issues held at Praja Bhavan, Divya Devarajan pointed out that despite clear provisions, the benefits are not being extended to temporary women employees in government departments. She urged Minister for Women and Child Welfare Anasuya Seethakka to intervene.

Another senior IAS officer highlighted the absence of a comprehensive policy framework on gender sensitisation.

She further observed that government interventions continue to focus primarily on anaemia and pregnancy-related issues, while concerns such as terminal illnesses among women receive inadequate attention.

“Women often do not receive sufficient family support after a cancer diagnosis. In some cases, they are pushed towards premature death due to lack of treatment. Many do not even have access to the public healthcare system,” she said.

She also pointed out that nearly 23% of girls are married before the age of 16.

Responding to the concerns raised, Seethakka said the government had taken note of the issues and assured that corrective measures would be incorporated into the new policy expected to be unveiled by International Women’s Day.