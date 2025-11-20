Payinstacard: Finally, bills with benefits

What problem in Tier 2 and 3 cities did you see that existing fintech players failed to address?

While fintech growth was flourishing in the metros, small towns were excluded. The user journeys were complicated, there was no local support and limited access to credit. Most applications also presumed high financial literacy and perfect data connectivity, which wasn’t the case in Tier 2 and 3 cities. We recognised the opportunity to build for the hole left behind by designing a India-first platform that’s intuitive, regional language accessible, operates even in low-data situations, and tackles real pain points such as the payment of bills, micro-credit, and daily financial management.