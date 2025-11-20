Piracy racket case: Kingpin sent to five-day custody

HYDERABAD: The Nampally Court on Wednesday granted the police five days’ custody of piracy racket case prime accused Immadi Ravi. Police informed the court that the custody was required to identify and ascertain the role of the remaining accused in the movie piracy operation.

According to police, Immadi Ravi, the key figure behind iBomma, Bappam and other film piracy websites, had allegedly collected the personal data of nearly five million users and earned around Rs 20 crore. Following his arrest, cops froze Rs 3.5 crore in his bank account.

In a press meet, Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar said Ravi’s website hosted around 21,000 movies covering Hollywood, Bollywood, and Tollywood content.