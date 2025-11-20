Shivani Nagaram: Khathyayani of our hearts

Many of the Telugu audience loved the movie Little Hearts, and indeed, the characters in the film did tickle the funny bones pretty much. One role that remained in our hearts was the female lead Khathyayani, played by Shivani Nagaram. Even the song Khathyayani made everyone recreate it on social media. The actress opens up about her journey into the film industry, Little Hearts and more.
Excerpts
Tell us about your journey?
Growing up, I watched films that were blockbusters. Initially, I wanted to get into fashion. I loved dressing up, putting on makeup, and walking in front of the mirror. As a child, I didn’t know what designing was. I would take books and draw the sketches of lehengas. I used to watch Band Baajaa Bride With Sabyasachi and fantasised about my dream wedding. In fact, I would think of doing the same for my sister’s or friend’s wedding.
I come from a musical background. My mom’s family is full of singers. They are trained in classical music. We have also learnt Kuchipudi. I would have become a designer or get into the musical line, if not acting.
When COVID happened, I started teaching music and that is how I started earning. Later, my brother and I did live performances and earned money.
How did you get into the films?
I have completed my graduation in BCom and masters in MA Mass Communication and Journalism. During my masters, we had filmmaking as a subject. Even then, it was never my plan. Back then, a friend of mine was studying in Annapurna College of Film and Media in Hyderabad, had a college project to make a short film for their annual year. She informed me about the casting. I simply went for the audition to bunk my classes. Getting selected or not was something I was not worried about. I just wanted a permission letter and off from the college. I went there and gave my audition. Surprisingly, she selected me as the lead for Anthargatha (2018), which is still on YouTube.
Then I worked on a Tamada Media series, for which we had to shoot during the weekend. Later post COVID, there was an audition happening by Geetha Arts for Ambajipeta Marriage Band, starring Suhas. I was among the 71 girls who had come for the audition. I thought there would be no auditions for the female lead role, and that I was auditioning for some sister’s role. As they started the narration, I didn’t understand why they were narrating it to me. I was then told that I was selected for the main lead. I had to bring my mother to reassure that this was happening. It was my debut. The character had a lot of changes, and many ups and downs. I was doubtful if people would like me. The film was also delayed for about one and a half years.
Later, I took a year for the next film, Little Hearts. I wanted to do something good and this film was surprisingly great. People watched it all over the globe.
How did Little Hearts happen?
The music director of Little Hearts, Sinjith Yerramilli, is my childhood friend. He called and told me about the film. He wanted me to give it a shot. He knew I was waiting for the right film. Initially, when I had gone for the narration, I couldn’t stop laughing. But destiny had different plans. I fell sick and was hospitalised. There came a time when the team had to start the shooting. I didn’t want to lose this and asked my doctor if I could shoot, but the doctor said no. The team were finalising three other girls but somehow, they got back to me.
Can you share your experience from the sets of Little Hearts?
We shot for about 32 days. The entire cast and crew, were from the same age group; mid 20s, except for the ones playing senior characters. It was like living the moment — the student life, the class bunks and the cute dialogues. It was so much fun. Jai Krishna kept pulling my leg every time the hero said ‘Enta Bagunav’. I haven’t seen a film like Little Hearts in recent times. Still, we never thought it would be such a big hit we were only expecting things to break even.
Which Kathiyayani video on social media has impressed you the most?
Someone asked me what an ideal husband is and what kind of man I am looking for. I very randomly said he should be a good cook. Someone took that and a group of boys made a reel where they were making fish fry and mutton fry, saying ‘Kathyayani maku vanta vachhu,’ and then ‘Kathyayani bonchestava epudu?’ Another was a video of an old couple where the grandfather was feeding his wife and saying 'Bonchestava', which was very cute.
What’s one compliment that has stayed with you?
I can’t just name one because there are many. For instance, the audience still calls me Khathyayani. Even the introductions are like ‘Khathyayani, welcome to our college fest’. I am enjoying it because the character’s name has impacted the audience so much, which means I have done a good job. My parents and grandparents have been getting calls of people appreciating me. Even the 60-year-olds are enjoying Little Hearts. Infact, on the first day at Sandhya Theatre, I saw elders coming and watching the film which surprised me. I thought we were making a film for youth but all age groups enjoyed the movies. A lot of actors Ravi Teja garu, Mahesh Babu garu, Vijay Deverakonda, Adivi Shesh everyone appreciated us. Rahul Ravindran garu called and spoke for a long time and told me ‘Very few female characters stand out in the film industry and you are very lucky to get it earlier in your career and you have done it naturally. You haven’t faked anything, the chemistry was very nice’.
What’s your fashion style?
I usually wear a white T-shirt and jeans. I love traditional clothes and Indian outfits. I am a proper Telangana girl, so during festivals like Bathukamma or Bonalu, I drape a pattu saree with a vaddanam. As a child I used to wear my mom’s sarees, and when they got old, I turned them into anarkalis or half sarees. Now I have a stylist, and I just suggest a little. However, when you present yourself, you have to be confident. I keep experimenting depending on the occasion and place.
What do you do when not shooting?
I love to just be at home; I am not a social butterfly. I go to my maternal and paternal grandparents and spend some time with them. I have the habit of writing journals and Rama Koti just to keep myself centered. I also love to cook, and experiment with dishes. I try to travel with my family or sometimes alone.
What kind of genres would you like to explore?
I would love to explore rom-com, thrillers, suspense, and drama. Though I am scared of horror films, I would like to do a few horror films as well.
Are there any directors and actors you would want to work with
Talking of directors, I would really like to work with Mani Ratnam garu, Gautham Vasudev Menon, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Rishab Shetty. With actors, I really manifest to share screen space with Nani garu, and Dhanush garu.
Future projects.
I am shooting for a film called Hey Bhagwan, which is a comedy drama, again with Suhas, which should be releasing in January 2026. We are almost done with its shoot. I have been listening to stories but taking my own time to choose the best. I don’t want to do films for money. When I look back, it is not the number of films that I do; it’s the few films I do that should stand out.