Strengthening local roots with global lens

Come November 20, the Indian Photo Festival (IPF) will host a storyteller who doesn’t just capture the wild — he fights for it. Srikanth Mannepuri, the award-winning wildlife conservationist behind some of the most widely published images from the Telugu states, is stepping onto the IPF platform with one goal: to make people fall in love with the biodiversity in their own backyard.

“It’s a very good opportunity to interact with people, especially from the Telugu states,” Srikanth says, adding, “When people speak about wildlife in India, hardly anyone talks about Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. I’ve witnessed the biodiversity here since my graduation days through volunteering with the Forest Department, and IPF gives me a platform to share environmental issues and the richness we have. Since it’s such a reputed festival with artists from everywhere, speaking on that platform is always special. Their reach helps in spreading awareness.”

His Art Talk this year follows a simple philosophy: love leads to care. He plans to showcase the biodiversity of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — from birds and mammals to sharks and insects — before shifting to the threats they face from overfishing and anthropogenic pressures.