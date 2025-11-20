Telangana minister Azharuddin taps contacts to comfort kin of bus accident victims

HYDERABAD: Minister for Minority Welfare and Public Enterprises Mohammed Azharuddin has been stationed in Madinah to supervise all arrangements and interventions after the tragic bus accident involving Umrah pilgrims from Telangana.

He reached Saudi Arabia on Monday night and has since been coordinating relief and support efforts on the ground.

Accompanied by Minorities Welfare Secretary B Shafiullah and MLA Majid Hussain, Azharuddin has been in continuous coordination with the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, and senior Saudi officials. He also met Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan in Riyadh, briefed him on the situation, and sought further facilitation.

According to the government, Azharuddin is also drawing on his own personal contacts and goodwill in Saudi Arabia to ensure all formalities, permissions, and logistical requirements are cleared without delay.

His active involvement has eased coordination with various agencies on the ground, it said. The minority welfare minister also met the family representative of Shoeb, the lone survivor, and assured him of full support. He personally received the family members of the deceased, who arrived in Madinah to participate in the funeral rites.

Their travel, accommodation, and other arrangements have been handled by the Minority Welfare department under Azharuddin’s supervision, including assistance with the identification of bodies and DNA matching.

The Minority Welfare minister remains in constant touch with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, updating him on every development, intervention, and support measure underway.