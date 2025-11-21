BJP corporators detained after protest at standing panel meet

HYDERABAD: Police detained several BJP corporators and party workers who staged a protest during the GHMC standing committee meeting on Thursday. Led by Malkajgiri corporator Sravan Vurapalli, the group held a sit-in at the GHMC head office demanding answers from Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and ruling party members over long-pending civic issues.

They alleged that funds were being allocated only to ruling party divisions and standing committee members, while other divisions were being neglected. Raising slogans as the mayor and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan attended the meeting, the corporators demanded equitable distribution of funds.

Sravan questioned why the state government had not utilised the `113 crore released by the Union government under the National Disaster Management scheme for the restoration of 38 lakes. He also claimed that `100 crore had been spent on developmental works only in Jubilee Hills, which went to bypoll recently.

The corporators said they would leave once their questions were answered. However, they alleged that instead of responding, the ruling party deployed police personnel and resorted to a “brutal attack” on BJP members. When the group refused to vacate the premises, police forcibly removed them and took them to Chikkadpally station.

BJP slams ‘attack’

BJP state president N Ramchander Rao condemned the alleged attack on BJP corporators during the GHMC standing committee meeting and demanded action against officials responsible. The BJP said police manhandled its corporators when they raised civic issues in their divisions and sought clarifications from GHMC.