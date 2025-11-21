GHMC panel clears GPS fleet tracking, call centre

HYDERABAD: The GHMC standing committee, chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, on Thursday approved the setting up of a 50-seater inbound call centre (EMRI) for grievance handling and upgrading the call centre server infrastructure.

It also cleared the selection of a service provider to install and maintain a GPS-based vehicle tracking system for GHMC fleets, including Swachh Auto Tippers, dog-catching vehicles, sweeping machines and fogging vehicles.

The GHMC Call Centre (21111111) will be expanded from 10 to 50 seats with additional servers to handle complaints related to the caste census. An agency will be engaged for the supply, installation and maintenance of the GPS system for SATs, sweeping machines and fogging units on a three-year rental basis.

The committee approved 18 agenda items and six table items. These include ratifying the Commissioner’s proposal for a ‘One Time Scheme’ for 2025–26; calling tenders for operation of 10 sports complexes in Khairatabad zone; a revised road plan for a unidirectional lane at Rasoolpura Junction requiring acquisition of 26 properties; and approval for two road development plans around the AOC Centre in the Cantonment area, involving acquisition of 10 properties.

Other approvals include setting up a basic food testing laboratory in part of a multipurpose hall in KPHB Colony; allotment of 56 cellar shops in Abids Municipal Complex to the highest bidder Mohd Fazal Ahmed on lease with enhanced rent and a six-month grace period for renovation; and calling a Request for Proposal for a multi-level parking complex at Khilwat near Chowmahalla Palace on a DBFOT model for 15 years, extendable by five.