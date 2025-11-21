‘Govt to make best use of Hyderabad’s CCTVs with AI’

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to collaborate with Analog AI to transform Hyderabad into a “Physical Intelligence City.”

As part of this initiative, the government will work with the company to integrate real-time sensor networks for traffic management, public safety, environmental monitoring and utility services.

The collaboration is aimed at aligning ‘Physical Intelligence’ solutions with the government’s broader strategic priorities.

On Tuesday, CEO of Analog AI Alex Kipman, a leading technologist best known for creating Microsoft’s Kinect and spearheading the HoloLens mixed-reality project, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. Revanth said that the government could work with Kipman to make the “best use of thousands of cameras installed in Hyderabad to improve safety and liveability”.

An eight-week pilot programme in collaboration with Analog AI is proposed towards transforming Hyderabad’s existing CCTV infrastructure into real-time city intelligence, while also enhancing traffic management, emergency coordination and citizen safety through predictive insight and contextual understanding. The pilot is aimed at positioning Hyderabad as the first “Physical Intelligence City” in India. By the end of the pilot, Hyderabad will have a “live operational prototype of Physical Intelligence” running in the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), according to a press release.