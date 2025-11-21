Piracy racket case: iBomma kingpin questioned for six hours

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police on Thursday took film piracy mastermind Immadi Ravi into custody at Chanchalguda jail. He was questioned for nearly six hours, during which police gathered details about his network and operations.

Police questioned him about his financial transactions, including cryptocurrency, digital wallets and bank accounts. They also probed his wider piracy network, its sources in India and abroad, and sought information on websites, IP addresses, servers and related technical infrastructure.

The Nampally court granted five days’ police custody; Ravi will be questioned over the next four days as well.

After his arrest in the illegal movie piracy racket, Hyderabad Cybercrime police invoked sections of the Foreigners Act against him. The Foreigners Act, 1946, recently repealed and replaced by the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, empowered the government to regulate the entry, movement and stay of foreigners in India.