Telangana's Malakpet Railway Station revamp gains pace

HYDERABAD: Redevelopment works at the Malakpet Railway Station are progressing rapidly under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), with Rs 26.5 crore sanctioned for the upgrade.

The project is part of Indian Railways’ nationwide initiative to modernise stations with improved passenger amenities. All works are targeted for completion by June 2026, officials said.

Multiple works are underway simultaneously. The commercial complex has had its terrace slab completed, and brickwork for the ground floor and the modified booking office on the first floor is done. Plumbing and plastering are in progress. Platform improvements, including fencing and duct work, have been completed, and foundations for new parking sheds are ready.

The 12-metre foot overbridge has also seen progress, with girder launching, bottom sheeting and canopy installation completed. Slab reinforcement is ongoing. Toilets for disabled passengers have reached the finishing stage. Construction of platform covers, lifts and escalators will begin soon.

The redevelopment plan includes upgraded circulating areas, revamped parking facilities, local art installations, selfie points and improved signages. Both entry points will get redesigned façades with decorative arches.