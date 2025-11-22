Crafting silence into capture

Growing up in Iran, where metaphor underpins literature, cinema, and expression — deeply informed her artistic voice. Newsha expresses, “In Iran, we grow up with poetry. One of the essential things in our way of poetry, cinema, and writing is metaphor. When you live in a country where you cannot say whatever you want, you find a way to do so — like many artists in Iran throughout history.” She cites the Shahnameh and its author Ferdowsi, who encoded truths within narrative centuries ago, as part of this heritage of resistance through metaphor.

Her work often turns toward the interior lives of women — particularly those who live quietly, without the privilege of visibility. Yet Newsha is clear that she does not aim to speak on their behalf. “I’m not a representative of Iranian women. My world is different, I’ve had opportunities to travel, and I can enter their world and picture their struggles to make their realities familiar for others. I just go with the flow. I don’t push my own ideas on things. Maybe I choose a moment when they are like that — not all the time. I want to bring across a feeling that’s difficult to explain with a single image,” Newsha says.