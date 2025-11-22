Love at first delulu

One-sided relationships have been the core personality of Telugu boys since the release of 7G Brindavan Colony. If you walk into Madhushala bar and find a guy drinking alone, he is that one-sided lover with a suffering liver.

It’s the most common trait you will find in Telugu boys after engineering and dowry. At least GenZ seems to have a relationship with a famous person from Instagram, but we millennials fictionalised a real person in our minds because duh, no internet.

I was studying at Loyola College, and there was roll no 42M who fell in love with 29F, but he never told her because it’s easier to say ‘I’m a one-side lover’ than to actually walk up to a girl and ask her out for a coffee.