Mixing joy into season

Shiv Parvesh, director of culinary, seemed delighted to see the crowd settling in. He explained the spirit of the day in his warm, matter-of-fact way: “The first Sunday of November brings back the old cake-mixing tradition, where winter begins and everyone gathers with nuts and other ingredients to mix them for making rich plum cakes and puddings, later during Christmas. We at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre are celebrating this auspicious occasion with everyone, keeping the warmth of that tradition alive.” He remembered, how winter once meant people gathering with nuts and fruits, to prepare rich plum cakes before snowfall arrived, and that is the old tradition.