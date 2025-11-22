President Droupadi Murmu flags off Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday inaugurated the second edition of Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

The nine-day festival, organised by Rashtrapati Nilayam in collaboration with the Ministries of Culture, Tourism and Textiles, will run from November 22 to 30.

The Mahotsav showcases the cultural, culinary and artistic heritage of Western India, covering Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

Over 250 artists, including Padma Shri awardees, will perform classical and folk arts such as Dhol-Tasha and Lezim (Maharashtra), Kalbelia and Laal Angi Gair (Rajasthan), Talvaar Raas Garba (Gujarat), Samai and Ghumat Vadan (Goa), and Bhovaada (Dadra & Nagar Haveli).

Speaking at the inauguration, President Murmu said that after last year’s edition showcased the culture of the North Eastern states, this year highlights the vibrant traditions of Western India — from folk dances to music, art and attire.

Interacting with the artists, she said their work reflects generational skills and traditional craftsmanship. She added that visitors would witness the richness of India’s cultural heritage and that the festival would help the youth better understand the country’s civilisation.