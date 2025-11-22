Sikhs in Telangana to mark 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

HYDERABAD: Sikhs in Telangana will commemorate the 350th Martyrdom of the Ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahebji, on a large scale from November 23 to 30. The week-long observance will honour Guru Tegh Bahadurji’s sacrifice for religious freedom through Nagar Kirtans, Vishal Kirtan Darbars and mass congregations.

The events will be organised under the aegis of the Prabandhak Committee, Gurudwara Saheb Sitaphalmandi, Secunderabad, in coordination with all Sikh Gurudwaras across Telangana. Alongside the martyrdom commemoration, the Gurudwara will also observe the 350th Gurta Gaddi of Sri Guru Gobind Singhji, marking his installation as the tenth Sikh Guru.

Committee chairman Harpal Singh and others announced that a Kirtan Darbar will be held on November 23 from 11 am to 2.30 pm.

A colourful Nagar Kirtan will be taken out on November 25 from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad at around 4.30 pm. A Vishal Kirtan Darbar will also be held on November 30 from 10.30 am to 5 pm at NTR Stadium, Indira Park.