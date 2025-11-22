Taste of Bangkok

Few cities wear their culinary identity as proudly or as loudly as Bangkok. There, food isn’t confined to restaurants or neatly defined meal times; it spills onto pavements, simmers in alleyways, and sizzles at every corner. From dawn until long past midnight, the city transforms into a giant open-air kitchen, where the rhythm of chopping, frying, grilling, and slurping becomes a sensory symphony of its own.

Thai Pavilion at Vivanta Hyderabad, Begumpet brought that very spirit to the city, only in refined, fine-dining fashion. Bangkok Bites, which features dishes by chef Ganesh Gangoni, transported guests straight to the bustling streets of Thailand’s capital, capturing the colours, energy, and legendary flavours of its vibrant street-food culture. Even the ambience at Thai Pavilion transformed into a lively ode to Thailand — intimate yet energetic, enriched with Thai textures and accents, creating the perfect backdrop for an elevated street-style dining experience. As one of only three Thai Pavilion restaurants in India, Vivanta Hyderabad has twice received the ‘Award for Excellence’ from the Department of Tourism, Government of Telangana.