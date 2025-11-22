Telugu flavours take over

Relishing food that is served in a thali has by far been the most traditional experience of Indian cuisine. Having food with the essence of flavours, make the dishes even better has always added another vibe to the meal. While we explore different cuisines in the city, thalis have by far been the most satisfying option of food that one could crave for. Most recently, Kanak at Trident Hyderabad hosted a Telugu Thali Food Festival, exclusively curated by chef Meera.

While we waited patiently for the food to be served, the chef, with a broad smile on her face, welcomed us by introducing herself and her food. Each dish served in the thali had a story to be told, and as she served us the food, she also explained to us all about the specialty of the thali. “The cuisine that is served is basically the dishes of Andhra and Telangana regions. I am from Vijayawada and now settled in Hyderabad. I wanted people to experience the real and authentic flavours of Telugu cuisine, which is usually underrated. The fact that this food has the richest flavours makes it the most craved cuisine,” she blissfully explained.