A Kerala-style getaway, now in Medak’s Narsapur Forest

MEDAK: A slice of resort-style luxury is taking shape just 50 kilometres from the hustle and bustle of Hyderabad. The newly inaugurated Narsapur Urban Park — a 250-acre green escape tucked inside the Narsapur forest — promises city dwellers an instant retreat with its cottages, pool and fine dining spaces, all designed to rival private getaways.

Developed at a cost of about Rs 13 crore under a public-private partnership, the park has quickly begun drawing visitors. Its 40 lakeside cottages, swimming pool and restaurant offer the feel of an upmarket resort, while still being set deep within a forest landscape. The park is not only a tourist draw. With a 100-seat banquet hall and a 500-seat function hall, it is also being positioned as a destination for weddings and gatherings. Its proximity to Narsapur town adds to its convenience.

Weekends already see large numbers of visitors from Hyderabad touring the Medak church, Edupayala Vana Durga temple and Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary. For such travellers, the urban park’s overnight stay options offer a welcome addition to day trips.

The cottages, built over water, bring to mind the scenic stays of Kerala — now recreated in Medak. A watchtower provides panoramic views of the Narsapur forest, giving tourists a chance to take in the vast green expanse from above.

Narsapur Forest Range Officer K Aravind said cycling and walking tracks have been developed, and that the park’s maintenance has been handed over to a private agency. Around 14 acres of private land were acquired for constructing the cottages and related infrastructure.