Airline staffer in Hyderabad alleges sexual assault by colleague

HYDERABAD: Begumpet police have registered a sexual assault case against a 60-year-old employee of a private aviation services firm for allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old cabin crew member.

Since the incident occurred on November 18 in Bengaluru, the police filed a Zero FIR and transferred the case to the Halasuru police station in Bengaluru.

Both the accused and the victim were on a flight duty from Begumpet to Bengaluru on November 18.

Their accommodation was arranged at a hotel on MG Road. After checking in, they went out for a casual visit around the city but returned to the hotel early and had a flight scheduled for the next day.

The victim told the police that once they returned, the accused closed the door of the room, attempted to kiss her, and forcibly touched her private parts without consent. He also tried to remove her clothes. Despite her pleas to stop, he continued his advances, prompting her to push him away and escape from the room.