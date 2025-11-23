Bhaichung Bhutia suggests next AIFF president from northeast; says Indian football needs complete reset

HYDERABAD: Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia said it is high time the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had the right leadership. He argued that Indian football needs a complete structural reset and suggested that the next AIFF president should come from the northeast, a region that has contributed immensely to the sport.

He was speaking at the panel discussion ‘Spirit of the Game: Connecting Telangana and the North-East’ during the Telangana–North East Connect Phase I. The panel included Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary (YAT&C and Sports), Telangana; Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Services, Mizoram; Pullela Gopichand, former badminton player and current Indian team coach; weightlifter Mirabai Chanu; former boxer Laishram Sarita Devi; Arjuna awardee and gymnast Mantu Debnath; and Indraneel Das, Sports Editor, TNIE.

The panellists agreed with Bhutia’s concerns and emphasised the need for collaborative efforts from governments, sports associations and communities to help the sector flourish. Senior journalist Pradip Phanjoubam moderated the session.

Reflecting on India’s slide in FIFA rankings, Bhutia said, “Indian football has not been in great shape over the last three years. We have slipped from a FIFA ranking of 100 to 142. I’ve been saying since the election I lost to Kalyan Chaubey that unless the administration is right, the team cannot progress. We need committed people in the AIFF. In 75 years of Independence, we have never had an AIFF president from the northeast, despite the region’s immense contribution. I believe the next president should be from the northeast,” he said.