HMDA to use bioremediation to clean up Hussainsagar lake

HYDERABAD: Once the pride of Hyderabad and later a symbol of urban pollution, Hussainsagar lake is poised for another major leap in its long journey of restoration.

In a fresh move to tackle algal blooms, persistent foul odour and declining water quality, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) proposes to introduce an advanced bioremediation process using enzyme solutions and biochar-based Bokashi balls.

For many years, Hussainsagar has been battling with sewage inflow, nutrient overload and industrial waste. These pollutants triggered massive algal bloom, which not only released foul odour but also suffocated the lake by reducing dissolved oxygen (DO) levels. Despite several rounds of bioremediation, the lake still required continuous oxygenation and remediation to maintain water quality.

The HMDA will take up the bioremediation of the lake by adding enzyme solutions with Bokashi balls made by using Biochar. The bioremediation of the lake by adding enzyme solutions with Bokashi balls is aimed to reinstate the natural conditions in the lake. HMDA will utilise proven technologies with regard to in-situ treatment of lake using bioremediation to remove algal blooms and minimise the odour generated from the lake for next two years by engaging an agency.

The major objective of the project is to reinstate the natural ecosystem with an emphasis on reduction of algal bloom thereby minimising foul odour by improving the water quality in terms of increasing the dissolved oxygen (DO) level. Besides cleaning of the lake water, the process is aimed to aid in restoring the natural ecological balance of the water body.