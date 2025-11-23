Marine conservation: From deep waters to classrooms

HYDERABAD: For 16-year-old Ashrita Gachumale, the privilege of witnessing the ocean’s wonders came with a sense of duty. After experiencing the fragile beauty of the deep, she felt compelled to share it with others — using art and storytelling to bring that magic to underprivileged students across India.

Her journey began during a childhood trip to Havelock Island in the Andamans, where a nine-year-old Ashrita took her first dive and instantly fell in love with the underwater world. As she continued diving over the years, her fascination deepened, but so did her alarm at the rapid decline of marine ecosystems. That concern soon pushed her towards action.

With the encouragement of her parents and teachers, Ashrita began studying marine conservation. At 13, she founded two NGOs — artSTEMic and BhuVyom — to promote STEM education and advocate for marine protection. She then took her mission into government schools, creating workshops built around stories, artwork and interactive presentations on marine life, climate change and environmental care.

“I feel extremely privileged to have had access to practical learning in science and the environment,” she told TNIE. “I wanted to share what I learnt through diving, research and education with students in government schools. Starting with schoolchildren felt natural — I can relate to their age, and storytelling helps them connect with the subject.”