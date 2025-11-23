Rehabilitation fragrance in the air at Telangana's Bhadrachalam sub-jail

KHAMMAM: A new fragrance is wafting through the Bhadrachalam special sub-jail, where used flowers are being transformed from sacred offerings into a source of livelihood and rehabilitation. A herbal incense stick making unit has been set up to provide inmates with employment and a steady means of income.

The unit, established by the state prison authorities, was inaugurated on November 15 by Director General (Prisons and Corrections Services) Soumya Mishra, who is leading the initiative. The sticks are made from used flowers collected from temples and other places, and prisoners were trained at the Karimnagar district jail, where a similar unit has been operating successfully.

Bhadrachalam special sub-jail superintendent J Upender told TNIE, “We trained prisoners who showed interest in earning an income.” Around 100 boxes have already been produced, each containing 26 sticks and priced at `20. “Since they are made entirely from flowers, there are no health issues,” he said. Sales will begin on December 1, with outlets planned across all jails and in temples, including the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam. The sticks will be available in three fragrances.

After deducting production costs, the remaining amount will be shared with the inmates involved in the work. Ten prisoners have been trained so far, with more to follow.

Prisoner K Naga Raju said he was grateful for the chance to earn even while behind bars, adding that the income would support his family. Other inmates echoed the sentiment: “We came here after making mistakes, and now the jail department is giving us a chance to work instead of sitting idle. We worry about our families, but now we have confidence that we can support them even from inside.”