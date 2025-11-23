Shrines to be shifted outside Sunnam Cheruvu Full Tank Level for lake restoration

HYDERABAD: A meeting convened by the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday resulted in a joint decision by Hindu and Muslim residents to relocate two religious structures from within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Sunnam Cheruvu on the Madhapur–Borabanda boundary.

Both the small temple and the chilla will be moved to the lake bund area, outside the prohibited zone, allowing restoration work to continue.

Sunnam Cheruvu is among six lakes under restoration in the first phase taken up by HYDRAA. During assessment, officials identified the two structures inside the FTL. Following this, a proposal was made to shift them for compliance with guidelines. However, the matter gained attention on social media.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath met residents from both communities at the agency office, explained relevant Supreme Court directions, and sought their views on moving the structures to a safer, permissible location along the bund. With representatives agreeing, officials described the outcome as an amicable resolution. Residents assured cooperation in shifting both the Anjaneya idol and the Chilla.