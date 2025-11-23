Three in Telangana family found dead; locals suspect superstition or financial difficulties

HYDERABAD: Three members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a rented house at Ramakrishna Nagar in Bagh Amberpet, nearly five months after the suicide of their eldest daughter Kavya. The deceased, identified as Srinivas, a security guard, and his wife Vijayalakshmi, and their daughter Shravya, are suspected to have died by suicide on November 20. Police discovered their decomposed bodies on Saturday after breaking open the door.

According to Kachiguda ACP Y Harish Kumar, the three were found hanging in different parts of the house. Srinivas was found hanging on the backside of the main door, Vijayalakshmi from a hall window, and Shravya from the door frame between the hall and bedroom. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted the following day.

Police said the family had moved to Amberpet in October after the death of their older daughter in Ramnagar. Preliminary accounts from locals suggested the family may have been facing financial difficulties, while others claimed they were influenced by superstitious beliefs.

The Amberpet police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Srinivas’s sister and launched an investigation. The exact reason behind the family’s extreme step will be known after further inquiry.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)