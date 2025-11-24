35-year-old doctor dies by suicide in Hyderabad after US visa rejection

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old doctor died by suicide at her residence in Padmarao Nagar on Friday, reportedly distressed after her US visa was rejected. The victim, K Rohini, a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, had completed her MBBS in Russia nine years ago.

Chilkalguda SI J Rakesh said Rohini had long aspired to practise medicine in the US. She spent nearly eight years preparing for qualifying exams, secured good scores and later received an opportunity to move abroad. However, her visa was rejected two months ago, which left her deeply upset. Around the same time, a marriage proposal also fell through, adding to her distress.

Rohini had been living alone in Padmarao Nagar for the past seven to eight years, with her parents visiting occasionally. On Friday morning, when the building watchman knocked on the door, she did not respond. Her relatives from Guntur were informed, and the door was broken open. She had reportedly vomited blood.

Police suspect she consumed an overdose of sleeping pills, which she was accustomed to using. The body was sent for postmortem on Saturday and later handed over to her family.