16-year-old Hyderabad boy dies after botched piles treatment by quack

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old intermediate student died in Hyderabad after an alleged botched piles treatment by a self-styled healer, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by the boy’s mother, he underwent treatment on November 12 at a local clinic run by a man who claimed to practise traditional piles therapy inherited from his forefathers. The boy reportedly developed continuous bleeding, fever and other complications over the following days.

Despite repeated visits to the clinic until November 21, his condition worsened, prompting a referral to private hospital. He was finally taken to a state-run hospital on November 22, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the clinic operator and his wife, who assisted in the procedure. The investigation is under way.