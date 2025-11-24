Kidnap plot to mend broken relationship nullified in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Golconda police arrested two persons for kidnapping a four-year-old girl and safely reunited the child with her family. The accused were identified as Mohammed Faiyaz (24) of Tolichowki and his former wife, Salma Begum alias Samreen Begum (22) of Asifnagar.

Police said the incident came to light on November 21 when Nuzath Fatima of Saleh Nagar Kancha reported that her daughter, Safiya Begum, had gone missing after visiting her grandmother around 12.30 pm. Despite extensive searches, the family could not find her.

A case was registered with the Golconda police, and special teams were formed. CCTV footage showed a woman in a burkha leading the child away, accompanied by an auto-rickshaw driver whose vehicle number was initially unclear. Investigators later identified the driver as Faiyaz and apprehended him along with Salma.

According to police, the duo conspired to abduct a child and claim her as their own after Faiyaz’s family refused to accept their reconciliation following a past divorce and abortion. They allegedly kidnapped the child and took her to the house of the female accused.

Using CCTV footage and informer networks, police traced the child and handed her over safely to her parents. The auto used in the offence, two mobile phones and the child’s clothes were seized.