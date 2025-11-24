TGSRTC bets on AI to predict, prevent road accidents

HYDERABAD: A new, unblinking eye is set to watch over drivers on Telangana’s premium bus services. In a major tech push, the TGSRTC is testing an AI-powered system designed to catch a yawn before it becomes a crash and spot a stray animal before it turns into a collision.
The Corporation is introducing an AI-enabled Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in its Lahari, Rajadhani and Garuda services. The initiative is in the Proof of Concept stage, TGSRTC Executive Director (Engineering) Venkanna told TNIE.
He said the DMS uses an in-cabin camera to track the driver’s alertness and detect risky behaviour. It issues real-time warnings for drowsiness, distraction or mobile phone use and can prevent the engine from starting if the driver is found to be under the influence of liquor. A built-in speaker system also allows depot officials to communicate with drivers directly.
Alongside the DMS trial, TGSRTC is preparing to equip its fleet with ADAS to enhance safety on state highways. ADAS alerts drivers to maintain safe distances, warns of potential collisions involving vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists or stray animals and issues lane-departure warnings to prevent drifting.
The system also aids post-incident analysis. It automatically records a 15-second video clip during unusual road events and uploads it to a secure cloud server for 30 days, allowing officials to review footage to investigate accidents, resolve disputes and counter false claims.
“The TGSRTC conducted a technical study on the feasibility of ADAS. As part of a pilot project three years ago, AI-powered units were installed in about 30 buses on high-risk corridors for six months, and officials reported a significant drop in accidents,” Venkanna said.
The pilot covered the Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Vijayawada and Hyderabad–Nagpur national highways, where windshield-mounted cameras scanned the road ahead and issued audio-visual alerts.
Officials say full-scale deployment of DMS and ADAS, once approved, could significantly improve safety on long-distance routes and high-risk stretches used by heavy vehicles and inter-city buses.
30 buses roped in for pilot
Officials said the TGSRTC earlier studied the feasibility of the system. About 30 buses on high-risk corridors —highways from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Nagpur — were fitted with AI-powered units for six months, which has led to a sharp drop in accidents.