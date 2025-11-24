TGSRTC bets on AI to predict, prevent road accidents

HYDERABAD: A new, unblinking eye is set to watch over drivers on Telangana’s premium bus services. In a major tech push, the TGSRTC is testing an AI-powered system designed to catch a yawn before it becomes a crash and spot a stray animal before it turns into a collision.

The Corporation is introducing an AI-enabled Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in its Lahari, Rajadhani and Garuda services. The initiative is in the Proof of Concept stage, TGSRTC Executive Director (Engineering) Venkanna told TNIE.

He said the DMS uses an in-cabin camera to track the driver’s alertness and detect risky behaviour. It issues real-time warnings for drowsiness, distraction or mobile phone use and can prevent the engine from starting if the driver is found to be under the influence of liquor. A built-in speaker system also allows depot officials to communicate with drivers directly.

Alongside the DMS trial, TGSRTC is preparing to equip its fleet with ADAS to enhance safety on state highways. ADAS alerts drivers to maintain safe distances, warns of potential collisions involving vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists or stray animals and issues lane-departure warnings to prevent drifting.