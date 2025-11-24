Two killed after bike rams into divider in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two friends died after their bike rammed a divider near the Victoria Memorial Metro station in the early hours of Sunday. The victims were identified as Gulla Madhu (32) and Kornepati Ramachandra Harish (32).

Saroornagar police said Madhu, a resident of Kothapet and a native of Karimnagar, had visited Harish at his Chaitanyapuri residence on Saturday evening. When he did not return home by midnight, his family called him.

Madhu told his brother he would be late and asked him to sleep. Later, while Madhu and Harish were travelling together, their bike rammed a divider. Both fell on the road and died on the spot.

Based on a complaint from the families, Saroornagar police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Woman dies after coming under bus

A 28-year-old woman, Anitha, died after coming under the wheels of an RTC bus near the HMT Nagar bus stop on Saturday. Nacharam police said Anitha, her husband and their two children were travelling from Cherlapally to Habsiguda to visit her sister. During the journey, their bike and an RTC bus came into contact, causing Anitha to fall and come under the wheels. She died on the spot, while her husband and children sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered.