Avoid clicking on suspicious links: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar

HYDERABAD: City Commissioner of Police, Sajjanar on Monday urged citizens on X to avoid clicking on suspicious links, warning that data misuse has become one of the most serious threats in the digital age.

He cautioned users against the belief that everything online can be accessed for free. “Personal data is more valuable than money, and its misuse can affect you both personally and financially. Always remember that nothing is free,” he said.

He noted that cybercriminals steal and sell personal data on the dark web, then use it to send fake links, make fraudulent offers, hack accounts, blackmail victims, siphon money and even carry out digital arrests. “Free movies, free downloads, free games — all of these are danger signals,” he said, adding that a single click can infect devices with malware that silently extracts photos, contacts, banking details and OTPs.

Police advised citizens to use only trusted websites, set strong passwords and delete suspicious apps immediately.

Police reiterated that no bank, government department, e-commerce platform, digital wallet, loan provider or delivery service ever asks for OTPs.