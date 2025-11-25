Car catches fire, sleeping man burnt alive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man was burnt alive after his car caught fire on the Outer Ring Road near Leonia Resorts, Shamirpet, on Monday morning. The victim, identified as Durga Prasad from Hanamkonda, had visited relatives in Miyapur on Sunday and was returning home via the ORR.

Police said he stopped the vehicle after driving several kilometres, reclined his seat and switched on the heater to take a nap.

According to officers, smoke is believed to have come from the heater while he was asleep. Police officers believe that Prasad may have lost consciousness after inhaling the fumes. A fire broke out inside the vehicle, engulfing him.

The incident is thought to have occurred around 5.30 am, though the fire call was received at 5.55 am.

A fire tender from Cherlapally extinguished the blaze, but Prasad had already suffered fatal burns. Shamirpet police have registered a case and begun an investigation.