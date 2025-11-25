iBomma kingpin questioned intensively in police custody

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cybercrime police interrogated Immadi Ravi, the alleged mastermind behind large-scale movie piracy, for five days before his custody ended on Monday. He was questioned on his role in film piracy, bank transactions and promotion of betting platforms.

Ravi is believed to have operated the iBomma and Bappam piracy network, which ran more than 65 mirror websites and allegedly caused losses running into thousands of crores to the Telugu film industry.

Police questioned him about his links with betting apps he allegedly promoted on these sites and how much he earned from such advertisements since launching the iBomma platform in 2019. Investigators found that he had transferred part of the earnings to friends and relatives.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) VC Sajjanar also visited the CCS police station on Saturday while the interrogation was underway.

After questioning, Ravi was produced before the Nampally court and later shifted to Chenchalguda prison under judicial custody.