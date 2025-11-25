India’s first single-use bioprocess scale-up facility inaugurated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday inaugurated 1 Bio, the country’s first single-use bioprocess design and scale-up facility at Genome Valley.

The facility, launched by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, is aimed at improving access to affordable and predictable scale-up infrastructure for biologics and next-generation therapeutics. It offers end-to-end process development and pilot-scale validation to help start-ups and established firms cut capital costs and shorten development timelines.

Set up under a public-private partnership, the state government has supported core infrastructure worth Rs 150 crore, while Thermo Fisher has invested Rs 90 crore in the Bioprocess Design Centre. The facility is expected to draw another Rs 500 crore in private investment and create more than 500 specialised jobs.

Sridhar Babu said the centre would lower barriers to scale-up and speed the transition from discovery to clinical readiness, adding that innovations developed anywhere could now advance faster in Hyderabad.

Developed by Telangana Lifesciences with the Department of Biotechnology and the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, the two-acre campus includes bioreactors up to 500 litres, advanced upstream and downstream systems, and a dedicated analytical suite. Thermo Fisher has also established a Bioprocess Design Centre and Customer Experience Centre on site.

The facility includes 1,50,000 sq ft of plug-and-play R&D labs, innovation suites, shared analytical spaces and bioprocess training labs.