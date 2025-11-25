Looking at ‘the other way’, the Rahul way

Why did you feel it was essential to make this film?

There were two separate incidents. When I was in college, I had a friend, a sweet guy whose girlfriend broke up with him. For next few days, he went into 'Devdas' mode, breaking things, drinking through the night. One night, he wrote the girl’s number on the wall, and wrote, ‘for sex: contact'. He was angry, hurt, and raging. We know there was no point trying to rationalise with him; if we anatagonised him, there would be nobody left to control him. He was a great guy who was now making bad choices. Having been his friend, I knew it didn’t define him, but it had far reaching consequences.

Many years later, I was neutrally observing this movement in Indian cinema where 'Devdases' were now becoming soup boys, movies which were glorifying their rage. The difference between a soup boy and a Devdas is that while a Devdas destroys his own life, a soup boy says, 'I will destroy my own life but will also make you suffer because you brought this suffering upon me'. This began getting spun into righteous revenge. That used to make me very uncomfortable.

Ironically, Vikram’s character came first in my head when I was trying to put these two together and develop a story. As weird as it may sound, I want to make a film that turns the camera the other way and makes people uncomfortable rather than have them whistling and clapping. I wrote Vikram with empathy. I understand he was raised in a certain environment and is at an age where he's not going to know any better. I want to make a film that hopefully makes five Vikrams in the theater go back home and reflect.

Today, it has become so much more than I anticipated. So many women and men came to me, saying that it was a healing experience for them. Rashmika anticipated it — she kept saying, 'I don't think you get a full sense of what this is going to do to women who watch this film'. I realised what she meant now. What more can you ask for when you tell a story that moves people courage and strength?