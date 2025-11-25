One worker killed, four injured in fall at Hyderabad's ESI college building

HYDERABAD: One construction worker died and four others were injured after falling from the second floor of the ESI Medical College building on Monday evening. Two of the injured labourers are in serious condition and under treatment.

ESI Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Shirishkumar G Chavan said the victim has been identified as Bhanu Chandar. The seriously injured are Raghupathi and Mohan, while Mallesh and Maisaiah are stable.

He added that ultrasound, X-ray and other tests are being conducted, and assured families that full medical support is being provided.

Dr Chavan said he initially did not have details of how the fall occurred, but rushed to the hospital as soon as he was informed. He said the workers were removing granite from the existing structure, not working on new construction. All five were assigned to the same task.

Another official, however, said the workers were injured during wall repair work when a metal grill fell on them.