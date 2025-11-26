Echoes of legacy in every Thakadhimi

Teaching, for Yamini, is a deeply personal responsibility. “Kuchipudi is an oral art form. It must be passed down intact,” she says, a principle she inherited from her gurus — her parents. Reflecting on the school’s milestone, she adds, “Teaching consistently with the same standard and care for 18 years feels like an achievement. Sometimes the real accomplishment lies in showing up year after year with the same dedication.”

Influenced profoundly by her legendary parents, Yamini acknowledges their imprint on her craft: “They are my gurus. Everything I know — their style, technique, refinement, and the wisdom passed down from their gurus — has shaped me.” Yet she believes evolution is essential. “Art is about making it your own,” she explains. Her recent show, Kuchipudi Ki Shaam Hindustani Ke Naam, exemplifies this spirit. “Kuchipudi is usually performed in Telugu or Sanskrit verses, but I chose only Hindi classical songs. That was my way of bringing my creativity to the art form.”