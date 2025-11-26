Flights cancelled in Hyderabad after Ethiopian volcano eruption triggers ash alerts for western India

HYDERABAD: At least five flights to and from Hyderabad were cancelled on Tuesday after aviation authorities issued alerts over possible volcanic ash movement toward western India following the Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption in Ethiopia. RGIA advised passengers to check flight status before travelling.

Cancelled services included Air India flights AI 2204 (Dubai-Hyderabad), AI 2466 (Hyderabad-Delhi), AI 2444/2445 (Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai), and IndiGo’s Doha-Hyderabad flight 6E 1316. RGIA stated operations in Hyderabad remain normal, but further delays or cancellations are possible.

IndiGo said ash clouds drifting toward western India prompted precautionary cancellations, assuring passengers that safety is the highest priority. Air India cancelled flights for precautionary checks on aircraft that had flown over potentially affected airspace, assisting passengers with accommodation and alternatives.

The DGCA issued advisories directing airlines to avoid affected altitudes and regions. Volcanic ash poses serious hazards to aircraft, as glass-like particles can melt in engines, solidify on turbine blades, and cause damage or failure.