GHMC expands to ORR; 27 municipalities, 51 panchayats merged

HYDERABAD: The boundaries of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are set to stretch all the way to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), as the state government moves to merge 27 municipalities and 51 gram panchayats from Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy into the city limits.
The general body has since approved the proposal, aimed at addressing uneven development across the city’s outskirts, managing the pressures of rapid urbanisation, and ensuring a coordinated framework for planning and civic services across the expanding metropolis.
It was also proposed to allocate a Rs 2 crore budget for each corporator division within GHMC, split into two parts: Rs 1 crore for works proposed directly by the corporator, and Rs 1 crore for works proposed by the corporator with the consent of the district in-charge minister. The funds will be used to enhance civic infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, street lighting, nala improvement, parks, community halls, and other public amenities.
GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi introduced these proposals during the general body meeting on Tuesday, and the council approved them.
The state government, under the GHMC Act 1955, cited disparities in development across peripheral municipalities, growing urbanisation pressures, and the need for unified planning and improved civic services as the rationale for the merger.
Chaotic proceedings at GHMC meeting
The general body meeting turned chaotic at several points, with marshals entering the hall to prevent corporators from rushing the podium.
Tensions flared between BJP and MIM members, who nearly clashed, climbed onto chairs, and raised slogans, prompting the Mayor to warn that unruly corporators would be removed if the behaviour continued.
BJP corporators, along with Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao, requested that the “Vande Mataram” song be played to mark its 150th anniversary, commemorated by the Indian government from November 7. MIM members objected, noting that it was not listed on the agenda.
The mayor approved the request and also suggested playing the Telangana state song “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” as a tribute to poet Ande Sri.
Some MIM corporators remained seated during both songs, drawing criticism from the Mayor for their lack of decorum.
Meanwhile, BRS corporators staged protests against the state government’s new Industrial Transformation Policy, raising slogans.
Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar requested that the discussion be deferred to the next meeting, and the mayor agreed, but the BRS corporators continued their protest.
Despite the disruptions, the Council managed to discuss and approve 46 agenda items, with officials responding to queries raised by members throughout the session.
Other Cabinet decisions
The government cleared a proposal to establish an 800 MW thermal power station at Ramagundam in collaboration with NTPC
The officials were instructed to study the feasibility of additional power plants at Palvancha and Makthal
Allotment of land for Young India Integrated Residential School at Pedda Nallabelli; 40 acres for sports school at Jaggannapet in Mulugu district
Setting up of six new Advanced Technology Centres in state