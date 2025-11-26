GHMC expands to ORR; 27 municipalities, 51 panchayats merged

HYDERABAD: The boundaries of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are set to stretch all the way to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), as the state government moves to merge 27 municipalities and 51 gram panchayats from Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy into the city limits.

The general body has since approved the proposal, aimed at addressing uneven development across the city’s outskirts, managing the pressures of rapid urbanisation, and ensuring a coordinated framework for planning and civic services across the expanding metropolis.

It was also proposed to allocate a Rs 2 crore budget for each corporator division within GHMC, split into two parts: Rs 1 crore for works proposed directly by the corporator, and Rs 1 crore for works proposed by the corporator with the consent of the district in-charge minister. The funds will be used to enhance civic infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, street lighting, nala improvement, parks, community halls, and other public amenities.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi introduced these proposals during the general body meeting on Tuesday, and the council approved them.

The state government, under the GHMC Act 1955, cited disparities in development across peripheral municipalities, growing urbanisation pressures, and the need for unified planning and improved civic services as the rationale for the merger.

Chaotic proceedings at GHMC meeting

The general body meeting turned chaotic at several points, with marshals entering the hall to prevent corporators from rushing the podium.

Tensions flared between BJP and MIM members, who nearly clashed, climbed onto chairs, and raised slogans, prompting the Mayor to warn that unruly corporators would be removed if the behaviour continued.