Hyderabad SI suspended for allegedly selling service revolver and recovered gold

HYDERABAD: An SI from the Amberpet police station has been suspended for allegedly selling his service revolver and gold recovered in a case. The issue had been under scrutiny within the department for several days but came to light on Wednesday.

Amberpet police have registered a case against SI B Bhanu Prakash Reddy and launched an investigation.

Speaking to TNIE, a Hyderabad police official said that Bhanu Prakash had been serving at the station for the past one and a half years. "This is a serious matter and enquiries are ongoing," the official added.

A police source stated that 43 grams of recovered gold were missing from the records, prompting a case based on the victim's complaint.

Reports suggest that he may have pledged the gold due to losses in online betting, but police said investigations are ongoing and no conclusions have been reached yet.