Hyderabad’s growing Fertility and IVF landscape

When asked Abhishek Aggarwal what pulled him towards Hyderabad for their expansion, he says, “About five years ago, we started building Birla Fertility and IVF with the goal of creating one of the most reputed and reliable reproductive health institutions, not only in India but internationally. Our first focus was ensuring that best in class treatment reached every part of the country. Hyderabad became a key location because people travel from the city, and from smaller towns in search of hope and care, which is why we now have two centres here, one in Banjara Hills, and another in Gachibowli. Over the next 18 months, we plan to expand further and take the footprint to four centres across Hyderabad.”