Hyderabad’s growing Fertility and IVF landscape

As Hyderabad opens up to wider conversations around fertility, Birla Fertility and IVF is stepping in with a focus on access and trust. With the city expanding and families seeking clearer guidance, CEO Abhishek Aggarwal believes this is the right moment to offer care that feels closer, honest and rooted in good science.
When asked Abhishek Aggarwal what pulled him towards Hyderabad for their expansion, he says, “About five years ago, we started building Birla Fertility and IVF with the goal of creating one of the most reputed and reliable reproductive health institutions, not only in India but internationally. Our first focus was ensuring that best in class treatment reached every part of the country. Hyderabad became a key location because people travel from the city, and from smaller towns in search of hope and care, which is why we now have two centres here, one in Banjara Hills, and another in Gachibowli. Over the next 18 months, we plan to expand further and take the footprint to four centres across Hyderabad.”
He explains that their centres offer much more than IVF. “We follow a standardised clinical portfolio so that couples receive complete reproductive health solutions, rather than only IVF. This begins with IVF treatment for those who need it, which remains our core service, and continues with egg freezing for women, who wish to postpone pregnancy because of their life stage. We also run dedicated PCOS clinics since many women in India struggle with this condition, which can lead to infertility, if not diagnosed or treated well. Along with this, we offer interventions related to cervical cancer and overall reproductive health, creating a comprehensive care system,” he shares.
Technology is beginning to play an even bigger role in treatment and he speaks about it with excitement: “IV infertility is an exciting healthcare discipline, and technology along with AI, is rapidly transforming it. We are now preparing to launch an AI tool across all our centres that will help grade embryos more accurately. Since each couple usually has multiple embryos during IVF, choosing the healthiest one to transfer becomes a crucial decision, and AI supports a more accurate, first-time-right choice. These tools are expected to be implemented within six months. We also specialise in cancer-related fertility freezing, giving patients undergoing treatment the option to preserve their eggs. Moreover, our fully automated labs maintain optimal air quality, temperature and other critical parameters to ensure better clinical outcomes.”
When asked about what sets them apart, his answer is thoughtful: “Our vision has never been to become the largest. For us, being the best means delivering strong clinical outcomes with complete transparency, and sound clinical ethics. This mission makes us different, since we are not chasing a business but working towards something much more meaningful. Our clinical reliability, advanced technology, skilled doctors and embryologists, well-structured processes and superior infrastructure set us apart. Along with that, our costs remain transparent and genuinely affordable, because we want IVF to reach middle and lower-middle India rather than stay limited to the top segment of the population.”
As infertility rises and affects more couples, he feels that awareness and access must grow at the same pace. With 51 centres already running and a goal of 100, the aim is to build something long-lasting, something that feels like an institution rather than a business. And whenever people hesitate, his message is gentle yet firm, Baat karo, shuruaat karo.
For Abhishek, the first step always begins with a conversation. As Birla Fertility and IVF deepens its presence in Hyderabad, he hopes families will feel comfortable asking questions and seeking clarity. He believes that understanding your options brings confidence, and that confidence makes every decision feel a little lighter and far less intimidating.