Mending a broken faith

The seeds, he explains, were planted in 2019 when he co-authored Dear People, With Love and Care, Your Doctors. Even the publisher was doubtful. “They asked me, ‘Who will read a book written by doctors, for patients, about doctors?’ But it reached number seven on Amazon India’s bestseller list. We sold 25,000 copies. We even ranked above Michelle Obama’s book,” he says.



The book resonated because it addressed a growing distrust. He explains, “It spoke about how doctors didn’t want to be gods, but we certainly didn’t want to be called dogs either. Medicine is not an exact science. Everybody is different. Yet people expect 100% success.”



Then came the pandemic — and the hostility intensified.